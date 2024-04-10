Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the March 15th total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 984,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $66.24.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1998 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.