Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the March 15th total of 637,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. 315,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,546. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

