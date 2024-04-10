Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,614,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,758. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

