Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 7,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,517. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
