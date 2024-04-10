Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 30,177 shares.The stock last traded at $188.41 and had previously closed at $192.79.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $895.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.53.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29,256.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,331,000 after purchasing an additional 582,502 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 338,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105,719 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,120,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,736,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.