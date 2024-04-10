Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 30,177 shares.The stock last traded at $188.41 and had previously closed at $192.79.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $895.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.53.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
