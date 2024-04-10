Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $34,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,711,000 after buying an additional 702,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after buying an additional 429,514 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,089,000 after buying an additional 296,182 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BSV stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 930,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,684. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

