Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after purchasing an additional 522,257 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,961,000 after purchasing an additional 486,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $216.54 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,148 shares of company stock worth $4,451,150. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

