Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 2,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 458,287 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Veradigm by 652.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 202,999 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 3rd quarter worth $825,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

