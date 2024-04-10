Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Verallia Société Anonyme Price Performance
Shares of VRLAF remained flat at $40.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66.
About Verallia Société Anonyme
