Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Verallia Société Anonyme Price Performance

Shares of VRLAF remained flat at $40.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66.

About Verallia Société Anonyme

Verallia Société Anonyme manufactures and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food products worldwide. It provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

