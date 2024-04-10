Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Trading Up 5.8%

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.22. 139,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 703,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Veris Residential by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Veris Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veris Residential by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 303,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Veris Residential by 53.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Veris Residential by 5.1% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

