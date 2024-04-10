Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $11,085.60 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,642.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.40 or 0.00895073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00139559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00047881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.00193793 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00044283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.00135817 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,128,247 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

