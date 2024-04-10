Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.87 and last traded at $82.87. 1,592,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,412,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $185,339,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.