VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Short Interest Up 5,873.8% in March

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,300 shares, an increase of 5,873.8% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
UIVM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.63. 4,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,943. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. The company has a market cap of $238.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.83. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $49.09.
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.1729 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.