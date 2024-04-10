VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Short Interest Up 5,873.8% in March

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,300 shares, an increase of 5,873.8% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

UIVM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.63. 4,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,943. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. The company has a market cap of $238.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.83. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $49.09.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.1729 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,867,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1,084.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,278 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

