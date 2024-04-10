VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

USTB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,869. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.2055 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,503,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,032,000 after purchasing an additional 358,960 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,689 shares during the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,623,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 148,458 shares during the period.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

