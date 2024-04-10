VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
USTB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,869. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.2055 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
