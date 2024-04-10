View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Short Interest Up 1,420.0% in March

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 1,420.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.3 days.

View Trading Down 4.3 %

VIEWW traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 223,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,797. View has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

About View

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

