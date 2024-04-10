Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.79. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Viper Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

