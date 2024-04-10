Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Update

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Virax Biolabs Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRAX traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 3,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,495. Virax Biolabs Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.