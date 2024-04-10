Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 288,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 378,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VITL has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Vital Farms Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Farms news, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,317.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $188,509,747.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462,777 shares in the company, valued at $188,509,747.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,317.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,725,514 shares of company stock worth $193,756,369. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vital Farms by 2,798.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 106.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Vital Farms by 582.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

