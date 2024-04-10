Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 290,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,285,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

VNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 6.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 66,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 934,271 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 49,228 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

