VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $8.42

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.75. VTEX shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 160,903 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTEX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. VTEX had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 6,611,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,937 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,899,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after buying an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

