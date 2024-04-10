Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,978. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,978.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $179,523.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,978.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,328,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4,480.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,484,000 after acquiring an additional 388,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth about $40,059,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,512,000 after buying an additional 227,577 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 206,042 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 960.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 182,401 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

