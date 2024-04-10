Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 1.1%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.47 and last traded at $60.47. Approximately 2,921,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 19,481,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Walmart Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $487.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $712,687.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 780,726 shares in the company, valued at $42,393,421.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,032,265 shares of company stock worth $1,696,559,224. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

