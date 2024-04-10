Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $116.92 and last traded at $116.94. Approximately 1,999,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,520,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

