Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $71.32 million and $3.69 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00067997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00022980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,854,705 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

