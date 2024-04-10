Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Short Interest Up 700.0% in March

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wearable Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDSW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 15,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,608. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Wearable Devices has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

