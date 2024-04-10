WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.7 %

WEC opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.