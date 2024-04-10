Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s current price.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.12. 923,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,445,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after acquiring an additional 419,638 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after buying an additional 111,845 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

