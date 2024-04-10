Wells Fargo & Company Boosts UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $88.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UMBF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

UMB Financial stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 37,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.70. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.83.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $952,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,268,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $952,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,738,604 shares in the company, valued at $148,268,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

