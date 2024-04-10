Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $95.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDC. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

WDC traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.48. 3,893,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,058,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.82. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $76.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

