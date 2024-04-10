WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

