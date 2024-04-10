WESPAC Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 74.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 359,400.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $135,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RA opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,836.36%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

