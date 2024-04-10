Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Up 3,450.0% in March

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 3,450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WSTRF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 45,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,340. The company has a market cap of $85.60 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.94.
About Western Uranium & Vanadium
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Uranium & Vanadium
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.