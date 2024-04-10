Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $364.83 and last traded at $364.61. Approximately 294,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 470,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

Wingstop Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,520,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 422,727 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

