WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WT stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.49.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

