WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) vs. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Head-To-Head Survey

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) and Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00 Global X Video Games & Esports ETF 0 3 1 0 2.62

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and Global X Video Games & Esports ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Given Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global X Video Games & Esports ETF is more favorable than WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund.

Dividends

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF beats WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

