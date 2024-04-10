WOW-token (WOW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.02

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $221.17 million and $12.02 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000573 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02197369 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $0.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

