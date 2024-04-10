Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

XNET opened at $1.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Xunlei by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xunlei by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xunlei by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 62,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xunlei by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

