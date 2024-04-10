Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Price Performance
XNET opened at $1.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.23.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xunlei
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.