Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Up 450.0% in March

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yubo International Biotech Stock Performance

Yubo International Biotech stock remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. Yubo International Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

