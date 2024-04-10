Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Up 450.0% in March

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Yubo International Biotech Stock Performance
Yubo International Biotech stock remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. Yubo International Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.
Yubo International Biotech Company Profile
