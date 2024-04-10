Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 3.3 %

YUEIY traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,806. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

