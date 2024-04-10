Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.67 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PNC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $161.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.50 and a 200 day moving average of $140.62. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

