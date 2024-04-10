Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Trading Down 1.6%

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $162.64 and last traded at $164.46. Approximately 1,000,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,708,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.72 and its 200 day moving average is $181.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $745,861,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

