146,319 Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 146,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 682.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FLS opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

