1,471 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.7 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

