2,244 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $187.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $191.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

