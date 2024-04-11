22,504 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

