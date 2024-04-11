22,925 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Purchased by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,100. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average of $95.40.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

