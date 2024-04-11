2,745 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after buying an additional 522,561 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $126.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

