29,148 Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banyan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of Fortrea stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.70. 183,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $41.02.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. Fortrea’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTRE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

