311 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.31. The stock had a trading volume of 255,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,795. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.78. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,205,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.