3,654 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

